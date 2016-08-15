Brand new Custom Colonial by JWH Designs with access to private cul-de-sac. .525 acres. *Exclusive rights and use of .10 acre property occupies .625 acres. 5 Bedrooms, 5 full and two ½ baths; 5425 square feet plus full staircase to attic space, and finished basement (600 square feet) with bath and door to backyard;
3 car garage; professionally landscaped. SONOS System included. Complete with whole house generator. Room for pool. Walk to elementary, Rye Middle School and Rye High School.
Brand new Custom Colonial by JWH Designs with access to private cul-de-sac. .525 acres. *Exclusive rights and use of .10 acre property occupies .625 acres. 5 Bedrooms, 5 full and two ½ baths; 5425 square feet plus full staircase to attic space, and finished basement (600 square feet) with bath and door to backyard;
3 car garage; professionally landscaped. SONOS System included. Complete with whole house generator. Room for pool. Walk to elementary, Rye Middle School and Rye High School.