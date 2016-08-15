151 Old Post Road

Rye, NY 10580 Directions
$3,195,000
  • 5Bed
  • 5/2Baths
  • 5,425Sqft
  • 0.53Acres
  • 2016Built
  • $26,547Taxes
Property Highlights

  • School District: Rye City
  • Elementary: Osborn
  • Style: Colonial
  • Municipality: Rye City
  • Price/Sqft: $589
  • MLS: 4640942

Brand new Custom Colonial by JWH Designs with access to private cul-de-sac. .525 acres. *Exclusive rights and use of .10 acre property occupies .625 acres. 5 Bedrooms, 5 full and two ½ baths; 5425 square feet plus full staircase to attic space, and finished basement (600 square feet) with bath and door to backyard; 3 car garage; professionally landscaped. SONOS System included. Complete with whole house generator. Room for pool. Walk to elementary, Rye Middle School and Rye High School.

  • Additional Information
    • Attic Description: Full, Walkup
    • Basement Description: Finished, Walk Out
    • Days On Market: 86
    • Elementary School: Osborn
    • High School: Rye
    • Living Area SqFt: 5,425
    • Middle School: Rye
    • Parking: 3 Car Attached
    • School District: Rye City
    • Sewer: Sewer
    • Style: Colonial
    • Tax Amount: $26,547
    • Tax Source: Municipality
    • Tax Year: 2015
    • Type: Single Family
    • Year Built: 2016
    • Year Built Details: Actual
  • Amenities
    • 1st Floor Bedrm
    • Balcony
    • Close to School
    • Cul-De-Sac
    • Deck
    • Eat in Kitchen
    • Fenced Yard
    • Formal Dining Room
    • Foyer
    • Granite Countertops
    • Master Bath
    • Patio
    • Porch
    • Powder Room
    • Security System
    • Sprinkler Fire Sys
    • Sprinkler Lawn Sys
    • Storage
    • Walk In Closet
    • Walk Out Basement

