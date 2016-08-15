1 Read Court

Rye, NY 10580 Directions
$3,995,000 Reduced from $4,295,000 Reduced $300,000
  • 7Bed
  • 6/1Baths
  • 7,234Sqft
  • 0.68Acres
  • 2016Built
  • OsbornElementary
Built to seduce! This new custom built home showcases style, elegance and modern luxury. The attention to detail will satisfy the most discerning eye. Exquisitely crafted to the highest standards by accomplished Westchester/Greenwich builder Kenneth Lawrence, now making his mark in Rye. With a distinct understanding of today's buyer, this home was built mindful of functionality, ideal for gracious formal entertaining as well as casual everyday living. Beautiful level grounds allow space for a pool. This is the first of the 3 homes to be completed, with 2 more currently under construction, on Read Court, a private cul-de-sac. Conveniently located close to the quaint downtown area of Rye, with its high-end boutique shopping and fine dining opportunities, the property is within walking distance to Rye Schools and a short distance from the Rye Metro North Railroad Station.

  • Additional Information
    • Attic Description: Pull Stairs
    • Basement Description: Finished, Full, Walk Out
    • Days On Market: 247
    • Elementary School: Osborn
    • HOA Includes: Common Area Costs, Snow Removal
    • High School: Rye
    • Living Area SqFt: 7,234
    • Middle School: Rye
    • Parking: 2 Car Attached
    • School District: Rye City
    • Sewer: Sewer
    • Style: Colonial
    • Subdivision: Read Court
    • Tax Source: Municipality
    • Tax Year: 2015
    • Type: Single Family
    • Year Built: 2016
    • Year Built Details: Actual
  • Amenities
    • Cathedral/Vaulted/High Ceiling
    • Close to Bus
    • Close to Railroad
    • Close to School
    • Close to Shops
    • Cul-De-Sac
    • Eat in Kitchen
    • Energy Star Doors
    • Energy Star Windows
    • Exercise Room
    • Formal Dining Room
    • Foyer
    • Granite Countertops
    • Hardwood Floors As Seen
    • Master Bath
    • Pantry
    • Patio
    • Powder Room
    • Security System
    • Sprinkler Lawn Sys
    • Storage
    • Walk In Closet
    • Walk Out Basement
    • Wall To Wall Carpet
    • Wetbar

