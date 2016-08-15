15 Ridgewood Drive

Rye, NY 10580 Directions
$2,495,000 Reduced from $2,595,000 Reduced $100,000
  • 6Bed
  • 4/1Baths
  • 4,636Sqft
  • 0.69Acres
  • 1925Built
  • $39,924Taxes
Property Highlights

  • School District: Rye City
  • Elementary: Osborn
  • Style: Colonial
  • Municipality: Rye City
  • Price/Sqft: $538
  • MLS: 4610297
  • Listing Pending

Enjoy elegance, combined with a traditional layout and convenience in this completely renovated 1920's brick and stone home. Sited on a lush .69 acre in a sought after neighborhood, all within minutes to downtown Rye and train station. An entertainer dream, this stunning home offers wonderful entertaining flow both inside and out. Watch the kids play basketball, soccer or hockey on the new sports court while enjoying conversation on one of the newly completed masonry patios, complete with outdoor kitchen! Special features and recent improvement's include, new 3 zone heating /ac system, w/digital screens and remote access. "Green" insulation for entire house, new front terrace, walkways, and back patio, finished storage, rec space and gym in basement, outdoor lighting and sound system, central vacuum, generator and more. Homeowners of Ridgewood Drive have exclusive use of Locust Ave gate.Have it all!

Enjoy elegance, combined with a traditional layout and convenience in this completely renovated 1920's brick and stone home. Sited on a lush .69 acre in a sought after neighborhood, all within minutes to downtown Rye and train station. An entertainer dream, this stunning home offers wonderful entertaining flow both inside and out. Watch the kids play basketball, soccer or hockey on the new sports court while enjoying conversation on one of the newly completed masonry patios, complete with outdoor kitchen! Special features and recent improvement's include, new 3 zone heating /ac system, w/digital screens and remote access. "Green" insulation for entire house, new front terrace, walkways, and back patio, finished storage, rec space and gym in basement, outdoor lighting and sound system, central vacuum, generator and more. Homeowners of Ridgewood Drive have exclusive use of Locust Ave gate.Have it all!

  • Additional Information
    • Additional Fee Amount: $400
    • Additional Fee Description: road maintenance
    • Additional Fee Frequency: Yearly
    • Attic Description: Full
    • Basement Description: Partially Finished
    • Days On Market: 224
    • Elementary School: Osborn
    • High School: Rye
    • Living Area SqFt: 4,636
    • Middle School: Rye
    • Parking: 2 Car Attached
    • School District: Rye City
    • Sewer: Sewer
    • Style: Colonial
    • Tax Amount: $39,924
    • Tax Source: Municipality
    • Tax Year: 2016
    • Type: Single Family
    • Year Built: 1925
  • Amenities
    • Basketball Court
    • Close to Bus
    • Close to Railroad
    • Close to Shops
    • Eat in Kitchen
    • Exercise Room
    • Formal Dining Room
    • Marble Countertops
    • Master Bath
    • Powder Room
    • Wetbar

