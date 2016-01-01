310 Stuyvesant Avenue

Rye, NY 10580 Directions
$11,150,000 Reduced from $11,900,000 Reduced $750,000
  • 5Bed
  • 5/3Baths
  • 7,446Sqft
  • 1.02Acres
  • 2011Built
  • $104,802Taxes
Listing Tools
Request more info

Property Highlights

  • School District: Rye City
  • Elementary: Milton
  • Style: Colonial
  • Municipality: Rye City
  • Price/Sqft: $1,497
  • MLS: 4621431

Property Highlights

  • School District: Rye City
  • Elementary: Milton
  • Style: Colonial
  • Municipality: Rye City
  • Price/Sqft: $1,497
  • MLS: 4621431

This exquisite waterfront home, situated on 1 acre on Rye's premier peninsula, was thoughtfully designed so every room on the 1st and 2nd floor has views of the water including panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan Skyline. Sunsets at this home are some of the most beautiful you'll find. Only 5 years young, this custom built home encompasses elegance and quality, while respecting the surrounding natural beauty of its location. The interior has been professionally decorated and masterfully mixes sophistication with ease of living. Dock your boat, launch your paddle board or canoe right from your back yard. Located only 35 minutes...

Read More

Property Highlights

  • School District: Rye City
  • Elementary: Milton
  • Style: Colonial
  • Municipality: Rye City
  • Price/Sqft: $1,497
  • MLS: 4621431

This exquisite waterfront home, situated on 1 acre on Rye's premier peninsula, was thoughtfully designed so every room on the 1st and 2nd floor has views of the water including panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan Skyline. Sunsets at this home are some of the most beautiful you'll find. Only 5 years young, this custom built home encompasses elegance and quality, while respecting the surrounding natural beauty of its location. The interior has been professionally decorated and masterfully mixes sophistication with ease of living. Dock your boat, launch your paddle board or canoe right from your back yard. Located only 35 minutes from NYC.

Read Less

This exquisite waterfront home, situated on 1 acre on Rye's premier peninsula, was thoughtfully designed so every room on the 1st and 2nd floor has views of the water including panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan Skyline. Sunsets at this home are some of the most beautiful you'll find. Only 5 years young, this custom built home encompasses elegance and quality, while respecting the surrounding natural beauty of its location. The interior has been professionally decorated and masterfully mixes sophistication with ease of living. Dock your boat, launch your paddle board or canoe right from your back yard. Located only 35 minutes from NYC.

Read MoreRead Less
  • Additional Information
    • Attic Description: Walkup
    • Basement Description: Finished, Full
    • Days On Market: 162
    • Elementary School: Milton
    • High School: Rye
    • Living Area SqFt: 7,446
    • Middle School: Rye
    • Parking: 3 Car Attached
    • School District: Rye City
    • Sewer: Sewer
    • Style: Colonial
    • Tax Amount: $104,802
    • Tax Source: Municipality
    • Tax Year: 2015
    • Type: Single Family
    • Year Built: 2011
    • Year Built Details: Actual
  • Amenities
    • Dock/Mooring
    • Eat in Kitchen
    • Exercise Room
    • Security System
    • Sprinkler Lawn Sys
    • Water Access
    • Water View
    • Waterfront
    • Wetbar

Click to view full screen