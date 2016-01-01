This exquisite waterfront home, situated on 1 acre on Rye's premier peninsula, was thoughtfully designed so every room on the 1st and 2nd floor has views of the water including panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan Skyline. Sunsets at this home are some of the most beautiful you'll find. Only 5 years young, this custom built home encompasses elegance and quality, while respecting the surrounding natural beauty of its location. The interior has been professionally decorated and masterfully mixes sophistication with ease of living. Dock your boat, launch your paddle board or canoe right from your back yard. Located only 35 minutes...
This exquisite waterfront home, situated on 1 acre on Rye's premier peninsula, was thoughtfully designed so every room on the 1st and 2nd floor has views of the water including panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan Skyline. Sunsets at this home are some of the most beautiful you'll find. Only 5 years young, this custom built home encompasses elegance and quality, while respecting the surrounding natural beauty of its location. The interior has been professionally decorated and masterfully mixes sophistication with ease of living. Dock your boat, launch your paddle board or canoe right from your back yard. Located only 35 minutes from NYC.
This exquisite waterfront home, situated on 1 acre on Rye's premier peninsula, was thoughtfully designed so every room on the 1st and 2nd floor has views of the water including panoramic views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan Skyline. Sunsets at this home are some of the most beautiful you'll find. Only 5 years young, this custom built home encompasses elegance and quality, while respecting the surrounding natural beauty of its location. The interior has been professionally decorated and masterfully mixes sophistication with ease of living. Dock your boat, launch your paddle board or canoe right from your back yard. Located only 35 minutes from NYC.