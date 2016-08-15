5 Brook View Lane

Rye, NY 10580 Directions
$3,395,000
  • 6Bed
  • 7/1Baths
  • 10,535Sqft
  • 1.63Acres
  • 2006Built
  • $90,612Taxes
Property Highlights

  • School District: Harrison
  • Elementary: Purchase
  • Style: Colonial
  • Subdivision: Brook View Estates
  • Municipality: Harrison
  • Price/Sqft: $322
  • MLS: 4629511
ALMOST 2 MILLION DOLLAR REDUCTION FROM PURCHASE PRICE PLUS IMPROVEMENTS! An incredible newer built estate of the highest quality in exclusive Rye PO enclave with every imaginable amenity. A luxurious home with stature and grand proportions without compromising intimacy, class or comfort. Over 10, 500 square feet of luxuriously appointed living space with modern, high-end finishes, classic style and fantastic layout offers universal appeal. The lush 1.62 acre lot set behind stone pillars has a grand courtyard, level lawns, inviting terraces and deck plus high-end pool and cabana quarters. A perfect balance of privacy and serenity with the utmost...

ALMOST 2 MILLION DOLLAR REDUCTION FROM PURCHASE PRICE PLUS IMPROVEMENTS! An incredible newer built estate of the highest quality in exclusive Rye PO enclave with every imaginable amenity. A luxurious home with stature and grand proportions without compromising intimacy, class or comfort. Over 10, 500 square feet of luxuriously appointed living space with modern, high-end finishes, classic style and fantastic layout offers universal appeal. The lush 1.62 acre lot set behind stone pillars has a grand courtyard, level lawns, inviting terraces and deck plus high-end pool and cabana quarters. A perfect balance of privacy and serenity with the utmost accessibility and convenience barely 35 minutes to NYC and just steps to downtown Rye, schools, country clubs, transportation and highways. A perfect balance of everything one could want in a home at an unbelievable price for all it offers.

  • Additional Information
    • Attic Description: Full, Walkup
    • Basement Description: Finished
    • Days On Market: 12
    • Elementary School: Purchase
    • High School: Harrison
    • Living Area SqFt: 10,535
    • Middle School: Louis M. Klein
    • Parking: 4+ Car Attached
    • School District: Harrison
    • Sewer: Sewer
    • Style: Colonial
    • Subdivision: Brook View Estates
    • Tax Amount: $90,612
    • Tax Source: Municipality
    • Tax Year: 2015
    • Type: Single Family
    • Village: Harrison
    • Year Built: 2006
    • Year Built Details: New
  • Amenities
    • Cathedral/Vaulted/High Ceiling
    • Close to Bus
    • Close to Park
    • Close to Railroad
    • Close to School
    • Close to Shops
    • Cul-De-Sac
    • Deck
    • Exercise Room
    • Formal Dining Room
    • Foyer
    • Guest Quarters
    • In Ground Pool
    • Privacy
    • Scenic View
    • Walk Out Basement

