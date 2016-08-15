6 South Manursing Island Road

Rye, NY 10580 Directions
$6,750,000
  • 6Bed
  • 6/2Baths
  • 6,135Sqft
  • 1.02Acres
  • 1900Built
  • $78,639Taxes
Property Highlights

  • School District: Rye City
  • Elementary: Midland
  • Style: Colonial
  • Municipality: Rye City
  • Price/Sqft: $1,100
  • MLS: 4637263
A rare opportunity to live on prestigious South Manursing Island! This historic 1900 center hall colonial, located in a private gated enclave, was completely renovated in 2013-2014. Meticulous craftsmanship has restored original features while upgrading the entire property with state-of-the-art amenities and mechanical systems. Entertain formally or casually and live luxuriously everyday. Choose your favorite go-to place from the plush media room with adjoining wet bar, breathtaking custom-fitted library, or third floor playroom and gym with ocean views. Relax in the spectacular family room that extends seamlessly from a superbly equipped chef’s...

A rare opportunity to live on prestigious South Manursing Island! This historic 1900 center hall colonial, located in a private gated enclave, was completely renovated in 2013-2014. Meticulous craftsmanship has restored original features while upgrading the entire property with state-of-the-art amenities and mechanical systems. Entertain formally or casually and live luxuriously everyday. Choose your favorite go-to place from the plush media room with adjoining wet bar, breathtaking custom-fitted library, or third floor playroom and gym with ocean views. Relax in the spectacular family room that extends seamlessly from a superbly equipped chef’s kitchen. French doors open onto the new bluestone terrace. Your sumptuously appointed master suite is tranquil and private, with study and exquisite marble bath. New 6-zone heat and A/C, foam insulation to reduce energy costs, new roof, new windows, and 2 generators, sited for pool. Perfection throughout…a once-in-a lifetime find!

  • Additional Information
    • Additional Fee Description: snow removal, gate maintenance
    • Additional Fee Frequency: Yearly
    • Attic Description: Finished
    • Basement Description: Partial, Unfinished
    • Days On Market: 9
    • Elementary School: Midland
    • HOA Includes: Common Area Costs, Snow Removal
    • High School: Rye
    • Living Area SqFt: 6,135
    • Middle School: Rye
    • Parking: 2 Car Attached, Driveway, Storage
    • School District: Rye City
    • Sewer: Sewer
    • Style: Colonial
    • Tax Amount: $78,639
    • Tax Source: Municipality
    • Tax Year: 2016
    • Type: Single Family
    • Year Built: 1900
    • Year Renovated: 2014
  • Amenities
    • Balcony
    • Cathedral/Vaulted/High Ceiling
    • Cul-De-Sac
    • Eat in Kitchen
    • Energy Star Doors
    • Energy Star Windows
    • Exercise Room
    • Formal Dining Room
    • Hardwood Floors As Seen
    • Marble Countertops
    • Master Bath
    • Pantry
    • Patio
    • Powder Room
    • Scenic View
    • Security System
    • Sprinkler Fire Sys
    • Sprinkler Lawn Sys
    • View
    • Walk In Closet
    • Water View
    • Wetbar

